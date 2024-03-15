Newly Acquired Star Restructures Contract to Give Browns Needed Cap Relief
The Cleveland Browns just created more cap space, thanks to a new player who came to town.
The Cleveland Browns headed into the new year and didn't have much cap space to work with. Deshaun Watson ($63.7 million), Amari Cooper ($23.7M), and Myles Garrett ($20.1M) are the three biggest cap hits on the roster for 2024. Not to mention they have six other players who are making at least $11 million annually.
That isn't a lot of wiggle room, but a way to clear cap space is with contract restructures. They have already restructured Denzel Ward and Jedrick Willis Jr.'s deals. In 2024, Ward's cap number was $23.4 million but after the restructure it's now around $12.1 million.
As for Willis Jr., the Browns have converted $13.05 million of his $14.175 million fifth-year option tender into a bonus and tacked on a void year to spread out the bonus.
However, Cleveland wasn't done and restructured the deal of newly acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The Browns changed most of Jeudy's $12.98 million salary into a bonus. That move freed up an additional $10 million in cap space for the Browns.
Getting extra funds for free agency goes a long way and Jeudy is already helping out his new team. Cleveland likely won't make any big splashes this offseason, but they can make quality depth signings with the cap space available.
As for Jeudy, he will be playing on the final year of his rookie deal. In four seasons with the Denver Broncos, the Alabama product has reeled in 211 receptions for 3,053 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.
