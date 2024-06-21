Browns Paying the Price After Trying to Poach Rival Free Agent
By Jovan Alford
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward got Cleveland Browns fans' hopes up recently when he discussed the idea of playing with the Browns.
In a story written by The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly, the veteran defensive lineman said “I still have family in Cleveland … my wife is from Cleveland.” As one could imagine that started a firestorm on social media for Steelers and Browns fans.
The 35-year-old Heyward is entering the final year of a four-year extension he signed with the Steelers in 2020. Heyward wants to be with the organization for the next few years and get paid for his production but at his age, the Steelers might not be willing to go down that path.
The Browns would be an intriguing option for Heyward, especially with the talent that they have on their defense. However, the Steelers defensive tackle quickly quieted the Browns’ talk on social media on Thursday.
A user on Twitter/X told Heyward not to sign with the Browns as it wouldn’t be a good look for him. Heyward swiftly responded with, “Bro I ain’t going to Cleveland. My wife about threw up when she saw the report. It was a joke in passing.”
Based on this tweet, Steelers fans can relax, while Cleveland fans will think about a dream not coming to fruition.
The idea of a healthy Heyward playing on the same defensive line with Myles Garrett in 2025 would’ve been a scary sight and made the Browns one of the most feared defenses in the NFL. Nonetheless, the Browns can’t worry about the next offseason as they have an entire 2024 season to focus on.
