Longtime Steelers Star Shows Sudden Interest in Joining Browns
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the 2024 season with a ton of eyes on them. This group proved it has the makings of a Super Bowl contender after surprising many this past year, so there's no flying under the radar anymore.
With increased respect across the league, that also comes with increased attention from prospective players, who now look at Cleveland as a place to go for a chance to win a title.
In fact, one Pittsburgh Steelers star is already considering a possible move to the Browns in the near future.
Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward recently opened about his uncertain contract situation with the Steelers. Heyward noted he's talked to his wife, who's open to moving their life somewhere else if things don't work out for them to stick around.
However, he wasn't done there. Heyward then added he and his wife both have family ties to the city of Cleveland, and said "we'll see" about possibly returning to the area.
Well, this suddenly makes things even more interesting between these two hated rivals. It's clear Heyward is trying to up the pressure on Pittsburgh, which has a big decision to make on the six-time Pro Bowler with his current deal over at the end of the 2024 season.
There's no better way to turn up the heat on the Steelers than openly flirting with their rival, whose defense is the key driving force behind its Super Bowl candidacy. It wouldn't be a surprise if Heyward wants to team up with Myles Garrett on the Browns' defensive line and lean on coordinator Jim Schwartz to help him return to his All-Pro ways.
Of course, Heyward using the Browns as leverage to help his return to Pittsburgh could actually end up sealing his exit. After all, Steelers decision-makers likely won't love Heyward openly connecting himself to Cleveland all while still being on the team.
Now it remains to be seen if Heyward's words turn out to be an empty threat, or if they eventually pave the way for a Pittsburgh legend to switch sides.
In other Browns news: