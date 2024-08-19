Browns Have Perfect Trade Opportunity Ahead of Roster Cutdown Day
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns lost two preseason games already and have one more before they open the season against the Cowboys. Preseason games are obviously more than just the scores as the Browns try to determine their final 53-man roster.
One of the biggest battles on the roster is in the quarterback position. After signing Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley in free agency, Cleveland has arguably the deepest and most talented QB rotation in the league. The preseason has been an excellent way to see which quarterback is superfluous.
Who the odd man out was going to be was between Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. After a disappointing preseason Week 2 performance, Huntley may have sealed his fate. However, the former Baltimore Raven likely still has some value around the league, making him a fascinating trade target before the roster cutdown day.
Huntley has been a capable backup behind Lamar Jackson for the past four years. He has a 3-6 record in nine starts but he is better than a lot of backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
Some of the teams that come to mind are the Packers and the Chargers, who desperately need an upgrade to their backup QB situation. A return to Baltimore shouldn't be ruled out either as Josh Johnson as QB2 there isn't the best option. The Bears and the Texans are other teams who could potentially give up a late-round pick to trade for Huntley.
The Browns will realistically not get a ton of draft capital in return for Huntley. Yet, for a player who is currently the fourth-stringer, any extra draft pick would be preferable.