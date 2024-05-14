Browns Player Seems Excited to Face Cowboys in Week 1
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns and their fans found out on Monday that they will open up the 2024 regular season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 8 on FOX.
This is a great opportunity for the Browns to set the tone and hopefully show the NFL world they will be contenders in the AFC North and AFC.
For a Week 1 matchup, there are many storylines such as the starting QBs (Dak Prescott vs. Deshaun Watson), Amari Cooper facing his former team, and the top defensive players in the league squaring off (Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett).
It’s only May but Cleveland Browns starting free safety Juan Thornhill is already excited about this early season matchup against America’s Team, tweeting “LFG with an emoji #dawgpound.”
Thornhill and the rest of the Browns’ secondary will have the tough challenge of slowing down a Cowboys’ passing attack that features CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Jake Ferguson.
Last season, the Cowboys were ranked third in passing yards per game (258.6), while leading the NFL in scoring (29.9 points per game). However, the Browns had the best passing defense in the league in 2023 (164.7 yards per game allowed) and have an outstanding cornerback trio, which can slow down Lamb and Cooks.
Finally, if Thornhill and the Browns needed more fuel for Week 1, the oddsmakers have them as underdogs at home (+102 on the moneyline on FanDuel Sportsbook). The Cowboys should not sleep on the Browns this season, who have much to prove after how last season ended for them.
