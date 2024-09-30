Browns Player's Family Creating Extra Drama for Cleveland Amid Rocky Start
The Cleveland Browns had a terrible start to the season. They are 1-3 going into Week 5, but they need to take a look in the mirror.
Next week, they travel to play the Washington Commanders. Before getting there, they have some questions to answer, especially on the offensive end. The Browns have yet to score more than 20 points this season.
Now to make matters worse, Elijah Moore's father went on social media and called out the team.
Browns News: Elijah Moore’s Dad Takes Shot at Browns
Moore's father is seen posting a tweet saying, "1 target the entire game? Make it make sense 95% open all the time. SMH."
As the Browns are looking to find themselves, this isn't what they need. Frankly, it will cause more drama and problems than it will create solutions.
In the Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Moore caught his lone target for 11 yards. On the season, he has 12 receptions for 81 yards. He has been a non-factor thus far but so has the entire passing game.
After four games, Cleveland ranks 31st in the league in total offense (246.3) and 30th in passing offense (151.5). They just don't have any flow or rhythm right now.
But Moore's father going on social media to take a jab at the team isn't the smart choice. What makes this worse is that the Ole Miss product has a history himself of taking shots on social media. He threw some jabs toward the end of his Jets tenure due to his target share.
He isn't doing it this time but his father instead. Regardless, it's not a good look and adds unnecessary drama to a team that's already struggling.
