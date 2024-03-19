Browns Player Walks Back Season-Opener Leak
The Cleveland Browns defender addresses the controversy he caused with his statements from earlier.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns were scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil during the 2024 NFL season opening week. At least that was what was reported based on what defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said on the Cleveland Browns Daily Show.
This was naturally taken as a fact by the media and the fans.
However, as it turns out, Hurst wasn't sure about the Brazil game. On Monday evening, he walked back his comments, saying he is "not a trusted source".
Browns News: Maurice Hurst Walks Back Season-Opener Leak
We currently know that the Eagles are playing in Brazil in Week 1. Their opponent hasn't been determined yet. Since Philadelphia and Cleveland are scheduled to play next season, it has been rumored that the opponent could be the Browns. Veteran journalist Peter King had floated the idea of the potential matchup earlier in the year.
Yet, there wasn't anything concrete until Hurst accidentally and unintentionally leaked it. Whether it's true that he doesn't actually know it for a fact or he was asked to walk back by the team or the league to maintain some level of schedule intrigue remains to be seen.
The Browns are scheduled to have nine road and eight home games next season. A neutral site game in Brazil would balance out their schedule and make it more favorable.
