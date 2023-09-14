Browns Players Show Support to Jim Donovan With Amazing Gesture
Though Sunday was mostly joyous for Cleveland Browns fans, the season opener unfortunately brought some bad news as well. Radio voice Jim Donovan announced that he is taking a medical leave of absence to continue his ongoing leukemia treatment, leaving the Dawg Pound saddened but hoping he'll be back in the booth soon.
On Wednesday, as Donovan enters his first week away from the team, Browns players got together to show their support in an amazing way.
The Browns' official Twitter account posted a video that features nearly a dozen different people sending their well wishes to the radio announcer. Head coach Kevin Stefanski kicked things off, reminding Donovan that "tough times don't last, tough people do." He added the organization is with him "every step of the way," just like he is with them.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson was next, offering a lengthy message of positive thoughts. He told Donovan he's in his prayers and has the full support of the team as he steps away for now.
Several others followed with similar sentiments, as the likes of Joel Bitonio, David Njoku and Sione Takitaki appeared in the clip as well.
Star Myles Garrett closed things out by extending his love to Donovan, who's been the voice of the team since 1999. Garrett noted his appreciation for Donovan since he joined the team in 2017, calling him a "friendly, welcome face for all of us."
This gesture just shows how many classy talents are in the Browns' organization right now. Having the head coach, plus so many different players (including a couple faces of the team) sending their best wishes is truly heartwarming to see.
Everyone on the roster is surely hoping Donovan is back soon. Hopefully their message gives the radio legend an extra boost during this tough time.