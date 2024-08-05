Browns Playmaker Immediately Shines in 1st Practice Back From Injury
The Cleveland Browns have had an interesting offseason. They are looking to take that jump into serious title contention in 2024 after they had an injury-plagued season last year.
General manager Andrew Berry made it his mission to find ways to improve this roster and he did that. One of his additions this offseason was wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and he's already paying dividends in his first padded practice.
Browns News: Jerry Jeudy Shines in Monday’s Practice
Monday's practice was the first time that Jeudy and Deshaun Watson practiced together. The 25-year-old pass catcher has been sidelined with an undisclosed leg injury that kept him out of both minicamp and OTAs. In their first practice, the two were seen connecting on a nice downfield pass.
The Alabama product ran an out-and-up route, making a diving grab near the end zone.
This is the kind of connection that the fanbase and the organization want to see. Back in March, the Browns acquired Jeudy from the Denver Broncos for a fifth and sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Shortly after, they gave him a three-year extension worth up to $58 million.
Now he and Cooper form the 1-2 punch for the Dawg Pound's aerial attack.
During his four seasons with the Broncos, Jeudy was up and down. He's racked up 211 receptions (356 targets) for 3,053 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns.
He's always been a precise route runner who can stretch the field vertically. He has the faith of the organization and getting on the field is the first step. Now it's about stacking days and staying healthy.
