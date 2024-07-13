Browns Potential Free Agent Targets Identified Ahead of Training Camp
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns may have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season but that doesn't mean that they can't make improvements, especially for depth. They arguably have the best defensive unit in the league, especially the defensive line. Their secondary, however, could use some reinforcements, according to Thomas Valentine of PFF.
On paper, the Browns have an excellent cornerback rotation. Martin Emerson Jr. and Denzel Ward on opposite sides and Greg Newsome at nickel is as good of a trio as any in the league. The depth behind them seems to be a point of concern for some NFL watchers.
"Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr. are locked in as starters, but beyond them, there is concern. While Cameron Mitchell showed some flashes in his rookie season and Justin Hardee was signed in free agency, more talent is needed. Experienced players like Xavien Howard and Adoree’ Jackson are out there, as are cheaper options like Ahkello Witherspoon."- Thomas Valentine, PFF
The players suggested by Valentine are Xavien Howard, Adoree' Jackson, and Ahkello Witherspoon. Jackson and Witherspoon both had down seasons last year and they will both play their age-29 season. Howard, on the other hand, is arguably the best player out of this group but had very serious allegations made against him last month.
Signing Howard would not be palatable at this time. But either Witherspoon or Jackson would be an upgrade over Cameron Mitchell or Justin Hardee at this point.
More depth never hurts and the Browns will likely have six cornerbacks on their 53-man roster, so signing one of those players as depth options wouldn't be the worst idea.
Even if they don't make any other moves the rest of the offseason, the Cleveland Browns will start the season with the eighth-best odds in the AFC to make the Super Bowl according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
