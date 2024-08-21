Browns Provide First Update on Pierre Strong After Scary Practice Injury
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns had a scary injury situation happening at Wednesday’s training camp practice. Veteran running back Pierre Strong Jr. left practice with an “apparent upper-body injury” after running through hanging tackling dummies.
The 25-year-old running back walked off the field with trainers but was immediately loaded into an ambulance at the team’s practice facility, per WEWS’ Camryn Justice.
It was the second time this summer that Cleveland has seen one of their running backs leave practice in an ambulance. Earlier this month, D’Onta Foreman left training camp practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia after suffering a neck injury.
Thankfully, Foreman was released from the hospital the same day and returned to practice a week later.
Browns News: Pierre Strong Jr. Suffers Rib Injury At Practice
After Wednesday’s practice, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Strong has a rib injury and was transported to the hospital for further exams, per Mary Kay Cabot.
The team had a further update on Strong later in the afternoon, stating the running back was released from the hospital, which is good news.
The Browns will hope Strong’s rib injury isn’t too serious as they are already without star RB Nick Chubb. Chubb is still rehabbing from a devastating knee injury that he suffered early last season.
With Chubb still on the PUP list, the Browns will likely lean on Jerome Ford as RB1 to start the 2024 season.
As for Strong’s spot, D’Onta Foreman and undrafted free agent Aidan Robbins could see an uptick in carries in the team’s final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. Depending on the severity of his injury, Strong could be back in time for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.
