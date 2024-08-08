Browns Quickly Cut Young Defender Who Was Just Signed
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns made a minor roster move ahead of their preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns signed long snapper Rex Sunahara and waived cornerback Faion Hicks.
Hicks was added to Cleveland’s 90-man roster last weekend after the team waived safety Dyshawn Gales and released veteran offensive lineman Brian Allen from the reserve/injured list.
The 5-foot-10 defensive back was drafted in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft after playing his college ball at the University of Wisconsin. Hicks played in two games with the Broncos in 2022 before being waived by the team last summer.
However, Hicks was picked up by the New Orleans Saints and stayed on their practice squad for the 2023 season. Lastly, Hicks was released by the Saints in June, opening up the door for him to get an opportunity in Cleveland.
The main reason why the Browns released Hicks to sign another long snapper is because starter Charles Hughlett is sidelined with a minor injury, according to Scott Petrak. The Browns wanted some insurance at the position just in case Hughlett doesn’t play in the preseason opener.
That said, if Hughlett doesn’t play on Saturday but is healthy enough to return to practice, maybe the Browns bring Hicks back to compete for a spot on the practice squad. He would’ve had a tough climb to make the 53-man roster but could’ve won a job on the taxi squad this summer.
