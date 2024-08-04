Browns Send Former Super Bowl Champ Packing After Camp Injury
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns were dealt tough news last weekend as they placed veteran offensive lineman Brian Allen on injured reserve with a calf injury. To take Allen's spot on the 90-man roster, Cleveland signed UFL offensive lineman Zack Johnson.
The Browns were looking forward to having the veteran lineman on the team as he can play guard and center. Cleveland dealt with some injuries to their offensive linemen last season at the tackle spot, so it was clear they prioritized depth in the offseason.
However, when asked about his availability for the 2024 season, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t sound too confident about Allen’s return.
“We’ll see how the roster shakes out, " Stefanski said to reporters, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
The Browns made the tough decision on Allen’s roster spot on Sunday, releasing him from the reserve/injured list. In addition to that move, the Browns waived safety Dyshawn Gales and signed safety Faion Hicks.
The 28-year-old Allen joined the Browns on a one-year deal this offseason after being waived by the Los Angeles Rams earlier this year.
Allen played in five games last season with the Rams as a reserve offensive lineman after he was Los Angeles’ starting center in the Super Bowl in 2021. The veteran offensive lineman started in 32 out of 50 career games with the Rams.
With Cleveland releasing the former Rams center, they must be comfortable rolling with Luke Wypler and Zak Zinter as backups to starters Ethan Pocic and Joel Bitonio.
More Browns news and analysis: