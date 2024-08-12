Browns Quickly Sign Rookie Linebacker After Preseason Loss
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns started off the 2024 preseason on the wrong foot, losing 23-10 to the Green Bay Packers.
It wasn’t the result Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was looking for, but the preseason is about guys working on different things, while other players are fighting to make the 53-man roster or practice squad.
Speaking of the roster, the Browns have been busy over the last 12 hours, trading for center Nick Harris from the Seattle Seahawks and adding more depth to the LB unit.
On Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reported that the Browns are signing rookie linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle. The 27-year-old linebacker didn’t get selected in the 2023 NFL Draft after wrapping up his six-year collegiate career with the UConn Huskies.
In his last season of college football with the Huskies, Bouyer-Randle had 98 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, two pass deflections, two interceptions, and a sack. Before finishing his career at UConn, Bouyer-Randle spent three years at Michigan State and two at Texas Tech.
After going undrafted, the 6-foot-2 linebacker joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad but was released in October 2023. However, a week later, the former UConn linebacker signed with the Washington Commanders practice squad and received a reserve/futures contract at the end of the 2023 regular season.
But the Commanders parted ways with Bouyer-Randle in May. The 27-year-old has the tough task of trying to make the Browns’ 53-man roster at this point in training camp.
However, Bouyer-Randle may get on the Browns’ radar for a practice squad spot, if he performs well in training camp and the preseason. Since Cleveland hasn’t officially announced the move, they must cut someone from the 90-man roster.
