Browns Re-Sign Specialist in Second Week of Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns bring back another key piece as they look to get back to the postseason next year.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have been mostly focused on bringing back their veterans and free agents this offseason. Obviously general manager Andrew Berry still had to pull off a big trade as he is known to do by bringing in WR Jerry Jeudy, but overall it has been an unusually quiet offseason for Browns fans.
The latest veteran the Browns are bringing back to help them repeat last season's success is wide receiver and punt returner James Proche.
Browns News: Specialist James Proche Returning to Cleveland
Proche, 27, was released by the Baltimore Ravens ahead of last season. He was then signed by the Browns to join the practice squad. As the season went on, he was elevated to the active roster and served as the main punt returner for Cleveland. He played 117 snaps on special teams in 10 appearances, as well as 59 offensive snaps.
He wasn't involved in the offense much as he finished the season with zero catches, but he returned 22 punts for 197 yards (9.0 YPR) and one kickoff for 19 yards. His yards per return placed him 15th among all punt returners in the NFL.
This certainly warranted a return as the Browns want to maintain some level of roster continuity in all of their units.
