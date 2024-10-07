Browns Receive Devastating Injury Report After Miserable Week 5 Loss
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns suffered yet another deflating loss in Week 5, this time at the hands of the Washington Commanders. The offense was a complete disaster with Deshaun Watson getting sacked seven times, head coach Kevin Stefanski not being on the same page with his players, and wide receivers failing to make easy catches. The defense wasn't that much better as the Browns were run off the field by the Commanders in a 34-13 loss.
Sitting at 1-4 and at the bottom of the AFC North, the Browns have a mountain to climb if they want to be relevant again this season. Unfortunately, however, things aren't looking up, especially after the injury report after the game.
NFL News: Multiple Browns Starters Suffered Injuries in Week 5
The Browns got their star tight end David Njoku back on Sunday in his first game since Week 1. Having recovered from a high ankle sprain, Njoku played 25 snaps but suffered a knee injury. He will get an MRI, according to Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi.
As Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported safety Grant Delpit was evaluated for a head injury and Ogbo Okoronkwo for illness. Denzel Ward and Ethan Pocic were other Browns starters who suffered injuries that will require an MRI.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah gave Browns fans a scare in the second half as well as he exited the game. It was later revealed that it was due to cramping and the talented linebacker should be fine.
We will have more details about the injuries once the Browns start practicing for Week 6. Cleveland is already short-handed with key players like Jack Conklin, who has yet to make his season debut, and Jordan Hicks, who missed the clash against the Commanders. Nick Chubb's looming return should give the Browns a much-needed boost but it may be too little too late.