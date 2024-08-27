Browns Releasing Recent Draft Bust on Roster Cutdown Day
The Cleveland Browns are ready to get the ball rolling on the 2024 regular season. They have high hopes and expectations after they made the playoffs in 2023 after an injury-plagued season.
But before we get to that level, the Browns need to get the roster down from 90 players to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
They had already made a flurry of cuts and it continued when they parted ways with a draft bust.
Browns News: Cleveland Cuts Siaki Ika
According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are releasing defensive tackle Siaki Ika. He was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft to be a run-stuffer in the middle of the defensive front but that never materialized.
As a rookie in 2023, the Baylor product only suited up in four games but failed to record a tackle. He was also a healthy scratch for the majority of the season, which shows he didn't have the faith of the coaching staff.
Without Ika being on the field, Cleveland's defense was still one of the best in the league. In 2023, the Browns were first in the NFL in total defense (270.2) and pass defense (164.7) but 11th in run defense (105.5).
The Browns have Dalvin Tomlinson, Quinton Jefferson, and Maurice Hurst II along the interior of the defensive line so that made Ika disposable.
Although it's been just one year since the Browns took Ika, he didn't make a positive impression on the team. Now he will be looking for work elsewhere for the upcoming 2024 campaign.
