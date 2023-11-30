Browns Rookies Hit With $40K Dinner Bill Thanks to Teammates
The Cleveland Browns defensive line's annual rookie meal ended up costing Isaiah McGuire and Siaki Ika a small fortune.
This probably hasn't been the rookie season first-year pros Isaiah McGuire and Siaki Ika expected. While the Cleveland Browns are off to a 7-4 start and on the path to making the playoffs, neither McGuire nor Ika has played much of a role in that.
Heading into Week 13, that isn't expected to change -- but their bank accounts certainly have.
The Browns' defensive line held its annual rookie dinner on Monday in Los Angeles, and the veterans on the team made sure to run up the tab. The result? McGuire and Ika were on the hook for a bill of about $40K.
In a hilarious video at the L.A. restaurant, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is seen breaking the bad news to the young bucks. Ika and McGuire are both absolutely shell-shocked when they see the final price, as the former exclaims "What!?" while the latter has to step outside to have a moment by himself.
Ika is even heard at one point saying the tab was "triple" of what we was expected to brace for, so no wonder the rookies are taken aback by the amount.
While this will definitely hurt their wallets, at least the pair has each other to split it. This will also provide them and their teammates with an incredible (and costly) memory that'll surely be remembered by everyone involved for years to come.
Ika and McGuire have paid the price off of the field, but this should earn them some cred in the locker room for treating their guys to a nice meal, which is a small (and costly) victory.
In other Browns news: