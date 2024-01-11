Browns Rule Out Three Players Ahead of Wild Card Game
The Browns will be without a couple of players for Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans.
By Jovan Alford
As the Cleveland Browns prepare for Saturday’s playoff game against the Houston Texans, we found out on Thursday about who may or may not be available to play.
Earlier this week, all eyes were on veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper, who told reporters on Tuesday that he’s good to play after missing the last two games with a heel injury. However, Cleveland must make some interesting moves on special teams and at wide receiver before kickoff this weekend.
Browns News: Dustin Hopkins, Cedric Tillman Joins Grant Delpit On Injury Report
Zac Jackson of The Athletic tweeted Thursday the latest game statutes for the Browns, which lists rookie wide receiver Cedric Tillman, safety Grant Delpit and veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins as out for Saturday’s game.
Hopkins missed the Browns’ last two games against the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals with a hamstring injury. The 33-year-old kicker was listed as DNP for Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices.0
With Hopkins set to miss his third consecutive game, Cleveland will depend on Riley Patterson, who is 1-for-1 on field goals and 6-of-7 on extra points made in his first two games with the team.
Patterson spent time earlier this season with the Detroit Lions, where he went 15-of-17 on field goals made (88.2%) and 35-of-37 on extra points.
As for Tillman, he’s been out with a concussion and didn’t practice on Tuesday or Wednesday. Tillman played in the Browns’ regular season finale against the Bengals, where he had three receptions (six targets) for 43 yards. This season, the rookie wide receiver has 21 receptions (44 targets) for 224 yards.
Delpit, meanwhile, was just designated to return from the injured reserve list this week after missing time with a groin injury. However, he is not quite ready to suit up just yet.
Even though the Browns will be missing a few players for Saturday’s Super Wild Card weekend game against the Texans. They are still two-point road favorites and -138 on the moneyline on FanDuel Sportsbook.
