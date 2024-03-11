Browns Rumor Connects Cleveland to Veteran Running Back
The Cleveland Browns have expressed interest in this veteran tailback.
The legal tampering period is now officially open and teams are able to discuss deals with unrestricted free agents. Although nothing is set in stone, Cleveland has expressed interest in a few players.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Browns are one of the teams who are interested in RB Zach Moss.
Nick Chubb is slated to return to the field in 2024 after he suffered a devastating knee injury in 2023. They already have Jerome Ford on the roster but will want another reliable ball carrier to help ease Chubb back into action.
Moss would be a nice addition. The Utah product is a patient runner who has the burst to accelerate when he's at the second level. Last season with the Indianapolis Colts, Moss racked up 794 rushing yards, 192 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns.
The 26-year-old has the skillset to fit perfectly in Cleveland's scheme. The ability to contribute on every down means that the team could continue to rotate running backs on a drive-by-drive basis, rather than having an early-down back vs. receiving back kind of split. This helps prevent the offense from being too predictable.
Of course, free agency is young, so we'll have to wait and see how this backfield really shakes out.
