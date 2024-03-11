Bengals Star Requests Trade as Free Agency Opens
The Cleveland Browns' dream trade target officially requests his move from the AFC North rivals.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns already made a big trade over the weekend to bolster their wide receiver corps as they brought in Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos. However, there is more wide receiver activity in the AFC North that could be even more of interest to Browns fans.
The Cincinnati Bengals' star wide receiver Tee Higgins has officially requested a trade, according to Adam Schefter. Higgins, who was franchise-tagged by the Bengals in late February to keep long-term extension talks going, is reportedly frustrated with the franchise and wants to move on.
This not only significantly weakens a division rival, but also gives the Browns another potential trade target.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Officially Requests a Trade
Trading for Higgins will require significant assets. The 25-year-old wideout has been consistently productive in his four seasons in the NFL, having at least five touchdowns in each of his campaigns and registering 1,000+ receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.
The team trading for the Clemson standout will not only have to part ways with at least a second-round pick, but they also have to give Higgins a long-term contract extension.
Deshaun Watson previously tried to recruit his fellow Clemson Tiger earlier in the offseason, stating his desire to play with Higgins. Whether Watson will try to pressure the Browns to trade for the star receiver remains to be seen, but he should have plenty of high-level offensive weapons to work with next season regardless.
