Browns Set to Hire Former Quarterback as New Offensive Coordinator
The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a former quarterback, this time to serve as the team's new offensive coordinator.
The Cleveland Browns' staff shakeup earlier this offseason left head coach Kevin Stefanski searching for a new offensive coordinator following Alex Van Pelt's departure.
A number of candidates have been brought in to interview for the role, and now Stefanski appears to have his man.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Browns are hiring Ken Dorsey as their new OC. If this name sounds familiar to the Dawg Pound, it's likely because Dorsey spent two seasons in Cleveland previously as a quarterback (2006-2008).
Since his playing days ended, Dorsey's risen up the coaching ranks. He rose to prominence for his work with the Carolina Panthers, which eventually led to a job on the Buffalo Bills' coaching staff in 2019. Dorsey was then promoted to OC in 2022 after Brian Daboll left for the New York Giants.
Buffalo's offense kept chugging in Dorsey's first year at the helm, ranking No. 2 in both total yards and points.
However, the Bills struggled this season despite their immense talent, which caused Dorsey to get the boot in November.
Dorsey's quick rise and fall may concern some as he now moves to Cleveland. However, Stefanski is still the clear head honcho, so it's not like the Browns' unit will solely rely on Dorsey for success.
In fact, potentially allowing Stefanski to retain play-calling duties is likely one big reason Dorsey got the nod over other candidates who would want to run the offense the way they want. Dorsey's work with star QB Josh Allen could also be an asset as the Browns hope to have their first entire year with Deshaun Watson starting in 2024.
