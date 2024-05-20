Browns Shake Up QB Depth With Surprise Move to Begin OTAs
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns entered OTAs with a loaded quarterback room as they have Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Tyler Huntley, and Jacob Sirmon.
Sirmon was signed to the Browns’ 90-man roster last week after rookie minicamp. Cleveland fans were shocked to see the team sign another quarterback, especially after they signed two guys in the middle of free agency.
However, the former Northern Colorado quarterback didn’t stick with the Browns for a long time after minicamp.
On Monday, Camryn Justice of WEWS reported that Cleveland signed kicker Lucas Havrisik and waived Sirmon.
The team will now likely head into OTAs and training camp with four quarterbacks. However, it remains to be seen if Huntley or Thompson-Robinson will win the QB3 job behind Watson and Winston
Havrisik was signed to a futures/reserves deal by the Browns earlier this year after spending time on the team’s practice squad and being signed by the Los Angeles Rams last season.
The Browns waived the 24-year-old kicker on May 14 and re-signed him at the start of OTAs. With the Rams last season, Havrisik made 15-of-20 field goals and 19-of-22 extra points in nine games.
Havrisik will compete with Cade York and Dustin Hopkins during OTAs and into the summer to see who will become the Browns’ starting kicker this season. York, who was with the Browns in 2022, was re-signed by the team in March.
More Browns news and analysis: