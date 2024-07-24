Browns Shake Up Roster on First Official Day of Practice`
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns officially opened up training camp on Tuesday with veterans reporting to Berea, OH after rookies showed up on Monday. However, the Browns didn’t hold their first team practice until Wednesday.
The Browns entered camp with a full 90-man roster but decided to make two small changes before putting the pads on later this summer.
Browns News: Two Players Signed, One Waived for Training Camp
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Cleveland has signed defensive end Jeremiah Martin and offensive tackle Chim Okorafor. To make room for those two players on the roster, the Browns subsequently released linebacker Caleb Johnson.
The Browns are familiar with Martin, as they signed him as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
However, the former University of Washington linebacker didn’t stay with the team but found his way to the New York Giants’ practice squad in January. But New York released him in May.
Meanwhile, Okorafor is joining Cleveland after playing in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers. Panthers Shadow on Twitter initially reported that the former UFL offensive lineman would be signing with the Browns.
Okorafor doesn’t have much NFL experience as he joined the Philadelphia Eagles for rookie minicamp in 2023 and later that summer was with the Minnesota Vikings for training camp. But he picked up a ton of in-game reps in the UFL under former NFL head coach Mike Nolan.
The former Benedictine standout started in the Panthers’ final three games of the 2024 season. He now enters training camp with a good chance to win a spot on the practice squad or 53-man roster due to the additional reps he picked up in spring.
More Browns news and analysis: