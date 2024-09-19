Browns Shockingly Cut 2024 Draft Pick Ahead of Week 3
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. Even though they are dealing with a ton of injuries to starters, the Browns have an excellent opportunity to build momentum as they head into a relatively easy stretch of games with their next two coming against the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders.
While head coach Kevin Stefanski and the players prepare for Sunday's outing, the front office continues to reshuffle the roster. Their latest move, however, will catch Browns fans by surprise.
According to Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns are waiving rookie linebacker Nathaniel Watson.
NFL News: Browns Waive Rookie Defender Nathaniel Watson
Watson was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The organization spoke highly of him at every chance they got, so this one was certainly unexpected.
The former Mississippi State standout played exclusively on special teams during the first two weeks of the season, appearing in 33 snaps. As a first-team All-SEC and SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, Watson was expected to have an immediate role in Cleveland. However, the Browns' front office decided to go a different path.
Watson certainly has a chance to return to the practice squad. The Browns would presumably want him back as he was a prospect they targeted only a few months prior. Watson would need to clear waivers beforehand. Whether he will have suitors around the league remains to be seen but it looks like GM Andrew Berry may be admitting a draft mistake here.
