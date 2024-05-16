Browns Shockingly Cut Veteran Who Just Joined Team
By Cem Yolbulan
Now that free agency, the NFL Draft, and the rookie minicamps are over, teams are shaping their roster ahead of the training camp. They will bring in players to the training camp with the hopes of increased competition and signing a few to the final roster. The Cleveland Browns, like everyone else, is currently active in trying to finalize their training camp roster.
With that objective in mind, they recently claimed offensive tackle Kellen Diesch off waiver and signed wide receiver Jalen Camp, while waiving kicker Lucas Havrisik. However, only two days after claiming him via waiver, the Browns are already moving on from Diesch after the 26-year-old failed his physical on Thursday.
Browns News: Cleveland Waives Recently Signed Offensive Tackle
After spending his collegiate years at Texas A&M and Arizona State, Diesch went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, he bounced around in the NFL, most recently being on the practice squad of the Chicago Bears and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once he was waived by the Steelers on Monday, the Browns claimed the 6-foot-7 offensive lineman off waivers.
It turns out Diesch is going to have to wait a little longer to make an NFL roster after failing physical designation. He is yet to make an appearance in an NFL regular-season game.
There will be plenty of activity in the weeks leading up to the training camp. The Browns are holding OTA offseason workouts starting Tuesday, May 21, and a mandatory minicamp between June 11 and 13. We will have a better idea about the training camp roster and who is a candidate to make the final 53-man roster by then.