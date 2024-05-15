Browns Sign WR Looking to Make NFL Comeback
The Cleveland Browns have made wide receiver improvements a main focus this offseason. It started with the trade for former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, but continued in the draft with the selection of Louisville's Jamari Thrash on Day 3.
However, as training camp approaches, Cleveland isn't done making WR moves just yet.
The team announced Tuesday afternoon it had signed wideout Jalen Camp, in addition to claiming offensive tackle Kellen Disch on waivers. Meanwhile, kicker Lucas Haverisk was released in order to clear room on the 90-man roster.
The addition of Camp is intriguing given his rocky NFL career to this point. He was originally a sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 out of Georgia Tech. However, he didn't make it past the preseason, as Jacksonville waived the WR prior to Week 1.
Camp then landed on the Houston Texans' practice squad, and he even earned three call-ups during the 2021 campaign for actual regular-season action. He remained in Houston for the 2022 season, again as a PS member, and logged another two appearances.
Unfortunately, Camp didn't do anything notable when he took the field for the Texans. He recorded just 1 catch over his five total games, and Houston decided it was better off without him ahead of last season.
Following his release by Houston prior to the 2023 season opener, Camp then spent time with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers, but didn't take the field at all during an actual game.
Despite the lack of success in the pros, Kevin Stefanski's staff seems to think there's something Camp can offer this squad. He at least has some NFL experience going for him, but he'll need to seriously impress in training camp to stick out in a crowded wide receiver room.
Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman and probably Jamari Thrash are all virtual locks for roster spots. That leaves Camp competing with David Bell, MIchael Woods, Jaelon Dardon, James Proche and Ahmarean Brown as he looks to each catch on as the WR6 or earn a spot on the practice squad.
