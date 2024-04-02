Browns Signing Special Teams Ace After NFL Rule Change
The Cleveland Browns have just agreed to terms with key special teams member ahead of the draft.
The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away but teams are still adding quality difference-makers. The Cleveland Browns have been active on the free-agent market and signed a valuable member for their special teams unit.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns are signing former New York Jets special teamer Justin Hardee.
Browns News: Justin Hardee Signs With Cleveland
Hardee has been one of the best special team playmakers since entering the league. He lines up as a gunner on punts and does an exceptional job flying down to the field to record a stop and pin the ball deep into the opponent's territory.
It's also a reunion for Hardee, who is a Cleveland native.
In his seven-year career, he finished with 78 total tackles and will certainly provide a boost to Cleveland's special teams unit.
Punter Corey Bojorquez is someone who will also be happy about the signing. In 2023, Bojorquez was fourth in the NFL in punts (87), ninth in punt average (49.4), and tied for fifth in punts inside the 20 (31).
This is a great signing by general manager Andrew Berry. The Browns already have a stout defense so adding an effective special teams playmaker who will be impactful on both punt and kickoff returns is huge because field position is always crucial.
The Browns have a talented bunch and a chance to compete for the AFC North crown. The Browns are listed at +550 odds to win the division, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. However, if you want to lock in these odds, head to FanDuel Sportsbook and claim your sign-up bonus.
