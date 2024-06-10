Browns Star Teases Major Offensive Changes for 2024
By Jovan Alford
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is coming off his best year as a professional in 2023 as he established himself as one of the better tight ends in the NFL. The 27-year-old tight end put up big numbers despite Cleveland having multiple starting quarterbacks under center.
Njoku had a career-high 81 receptions (123 targets) for 882 yards and six touchdowns. Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt put Njoku in a position to succeed and make plays and he didn’t let the team down.
However, Cleveland shockingly went in a different direction for the offensive coordinator job, parting ways with Van Pelt after the team’s playoff run and hiring former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
At the time, Browns fans were puzzled by the decision to move on from Van Pelt, who had the Browns’ offense playing well despite missing Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson due to injury.
That being said, Njoku is excited about having Dorsey a part of the team and was excited when speaking about the Browns’ new offense this weekend at his celebrity softball game.
“It is juicy,” Njoku said (h/t Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal). “I am not going to say anything else. Leave it at that. But I'm really excited for this year.”
As the offensive coordinator in Buffalo, Dorsey had the Bills’ offense putting yards and points, which the Browns are looking for with Watson and their full complement of weapons at the skill positions.
In regards to the tight end position, Dawson Knox had a Pro Bowl season in 2022, posting 48 receptions (65 targets) for 517 yards and six touchdowns. However, in 2023 before Dorsey got fired after 10 games, it was rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, who stepped up with 45 receptions (51 targets) for 390 yards and two touchdowns (through nine games).
Nonetheless, with the Brows having another solid wide receiver (Jerry Jeudy) to pair with Amari Cooper, Njoku could be in store for another huge season. And if that were to happen, with a healthy Watson, the Browns could be a serious contender in the AFC North (+500 on FanDuel Sportsbook).
