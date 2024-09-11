Browns Starter Among 4 Players Ruled Out for the Next 4 Weeks
Week 1 was an absolute disaster for the Cleveland Browns. Not only did the team put together a pathetic effort in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but Cleveland also saw a number players go down with injuries, putting them in a tough spot to bounce back in Week 2.
Unfortunately, it turns out the Browns will be without several of guys for not just the second game of the year, but the next several contests.
On Wednesday, Cleveland announced it placed four members on the injured reserve list: linebackers Mohamoud Dibate (hip) and Tony Fields II (ankle, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (ankle) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf). This move means each player is out for the next four games, dealing a massive blow to Jim Schwartz's defense.
Thornhill obviously sticks out as the team's starting free safety. His inclusion is a bit of a surprise considering he was able to play in 95% of the defensive snaps in the opener and recorded nine tackles. However, the veteran's dealt with injury trouble in the past, including sitting out six games in 2023 due to a calf issue.
Hurst, meanwhile, provides an important large presense on the interior. He, too, missed time in 2023, as the Browns placed him on IR in late December after suffering a torn pectoral muscle that ended his season prematurely.
Dibate and Fields gave Schwartz some nice depth at linebacker, but now he must make do without them for the key opening stretch of 2024.
Health troubles derailed Cleveland last season, and the injury bug already biting in Week 1 is an ominous sign to begin this year.
In other Browns news: