Browns Steal Top Staffer From Commanders for New Job
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have made a ton of moves on the field to bolster their roster in hopes of potentially winning the AFC North and making a deep playoff run.
With the pieces that general manager Andrew Berry added in the offseason, Cleveland should take that next step this coming season. Speaking of Berry, the Browns made a notable move in the front office on Monday, which should continue to help with their progression.
Ben Standig of The Athletic reported that Washington Commanders director of pro personnel Chris Polian is leaving the organization to join the Browns. Mary Kabot of Cleveland.com added that Polian will be a special advisor for the Browns.
The former Washington Commanders director of pro personnel is the son of former Indianapolis Colts GM Bill Polian. Cabot points out that Chris Polian has connections to the state of Ohio as he graduated from John Carroll University in the early 90s, where his brother Brian currently works in the athletic department.
Polian is also connected to Andrew Berry as the Cleveland GM worked in Indianapolis as a scout. Meanwhile, Polian spent 14 years inside the Colts’ organization working under his father in various roles, including vice president and general manager.
After his time in Indianapolis, Polian was an executive scout with the Atlanta Falcons in 2012 before being named the director of pro personnel for the Jacksonville Jaguars for several years (2013-19).
With Polian having a ton of experience as a general manager and director of pro personnel, it will be interesting to see how much say he’ll have involving roster decisions for Cleveland as they are ready to compete.
