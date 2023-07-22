The Browns Super Bowl Odds Aren't Giving Them Enough Credit
The Cleveland Browns' Super Bowl odds project some improvements from last season, but still don't reflect how much this team has improved.
Let me start out by saying I'm not here to tell you that the Cleveland Browns should be among the favorites to win the Super Bowl. I'm trying to keep expectations realistic for this season, especially after Cleveland's disappointing results after recent hype-filled offseasons.
But even with that in mind, the betting markets are absolutely selling the Browns short rightnow. On DraftKings Sportsbook the Browns are tied for just the 15th best odds to win the Super Bowl next season.
This has the Browns in a three-way tie with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints, and trailing teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. And those comparisons are just silly.
I outlined this when I looked at why the Browns are the best betting value to win the AFC North, but the reason to fear Cleveland in 2023 starts with our defensive improvements.
Myles Garrett has been one of the most disruptive defenders in the NFL over the last couple seasons despite being double-teamed at a league-leading rate. Not having any pass-rush threat outside of Garrett has allowed opposing protections to focus entirely on shutting Garrett down.
But now we've completely fixed that issue, adding Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Ogbo Okoronkwo and Za'Darius Smith. The three of them combined for 17.5 sacks and 45 QB hits in 2022. Now if an offense want to sell out to stop Garrett they're going to be facing pressure from the other edge and probably from the interior too. Opposing quarterbacks are going to have to get the ball out of their hands very quickly.
And the Browns have also made some improvements in the secondary to make it even harder to find good spots to get those quick passes off, shoring up the safety position with additions of Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod (plus Mike Ford adding some depth to the cornerback spot).
This defense alone is enough to make the Browns a legit playoff threat, but of course it's one big question mark on the other side of the ball that will determine if they can actually contend for a Super Bowl.
There are no more excuses available for Deshaun Watson's on-field performance this season. He's had time to shake off the rust and to build chemistry with the Cleveland offense. Most of his weapons from last year will be back, and he gets even more firepower with the addition of Elijah Moore in the slot.
With all the help you could ask for on the other side of the bal, a return to Pro Bowl level play from Watson is what would push this Browns team over the edge as true contenders.
Is that a sure-thing? Of course not. But considering how much of a sure-thing the defensive strength looks like, these 40-to-1 odds are basically saying there's almost no chance Watson returns to playing at a high level, and that's selling him short.
That's why the Browns' Super Bowl odds are not only a great value pick to add to your NFL betting portfolio this offseason, but why they're also just completely selling this team short.
As an added bonus, if you back the Browns on DraftKings Sportsbook you'll get an exclusive new-user offer. You just have to sign up through the Factory of Sadness link below and deposit $10 or more. Then when you bet $5 on the Browns (or anything else) you'll instantly get an automatic $150 bonus added to your account. It doesn't even matter if you win or lose that first bet, and you don't need to wait for the bet to settle. You'll get that full $150 immediately to start betting with to build your bankroll for the NFL season.
This offer won't be around for long, so sign up now to cash in!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER