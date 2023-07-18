VIDEO: Browns Unveil Saucy New Alternate Helmet for 2023 Season
The Cleveland Browns have revealed their new alternate helmet for the 2023 season, and it's a beaut.
The Cleveland Browns expect the 2023 season to go much different than last year. With Deshaun Watson available from the start, two notable wide receiver additions, and the signing of Dalvin Tomlinson, it's clear the Browns want to turn things around.
Personnel isn't the only change going on, however. On Tuesday, Cleveland unveiled its brand-new alternate helmet, and it's an absolute beauty.
With the help of stud tight end David Njoku, the team showcased nearly all-white helmets that are the latest addition to its wardrobe. This new headgear pays homage to the franchise's roots, with a modern spin. It's the first time the Browns will wear a helmet that's not primarily orange in over 70 years, making this announcement even more special.
These new white helmets are slated to be worn with the same white throwback uniforms the team sported in 2021. The Browns will don this new getup for three games during the 2023 season, with the debut coming in Week 2 on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They'll also be worn in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers, and in Week 17 on Thursday Night Football versus the New York Jets.
Cleveland appears to be embracing the "look good, play good" mantra, and it's tough to blame them. This new 'fit is extremely clean and has already generated a ton of good buzz. It's certainly not a bad thing for fans of other teams to be jealous of the Browns for once.
This new combo even got the attention of Ohio royalty LeBron James, who had an ecstatic reaction to Tuesday's unveiling.
With the Browns wearing these three times during the 2023 season, including twice during primetime games, fans will get to see plenty of this insanely fresh uniform. Hopefully the team's impressive style leads to even more impressive wins on these three dates.
