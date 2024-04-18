Browns Veteran Announces Surprise Retirement
The Cleveland Browns lose a veteran offensive lineman to retirement.
By Cem Yolbulan
As we near the 2024 NFL Draft, teams around the league are making roster decisions and receiving news from their players about next season. The Cleveland Browns just received news ahead of the draft that one of their veterans will not be playing football going forward.
Justin Murray, the journeyman offensive tackle, was signed to the Browns practice squad in November 2023. Despite not making an appearance last season, he was signed to a reserve/futures contract with the team in January. However, the latest reporting suggests that he will not be trying to make the team next season as he was placed on the Reserve/Retired list.
Browns Lose Veteran Offensive Lineman to Retirement
The news broke as it was posted on the NFL's daily transaction wire. Murray was one of three Browns whose retirements were announced on the wire. Wide receiver Rashard Higgins and linebacker Christian Kirksey signed one-day contracts to retire as members of the team.
Murray last played for the Tennessee Titans, appearing in four games with the team in 2023. Previously, he played for the Bills, Cardinals, and Raiders after he was an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has 20 starts and 41 total NFL games in his career.
There was already widespread expectation that the Browns were going to draft an offensive tackle in the early rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. Losing more depth in the offensive line with Murray retiring only makes that expectation grow stronger.