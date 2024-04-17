Greg Newsome Responds to Browns Trade Rumors Ahead of Draft
The former first-round pick has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, but Newsome isn't worried about his standing on the team.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns surprised a lot of people last season as they punched their ticket to the postseason and won 11 games despite losing starting QB Deshaun Watson and star RB Nick Chubb to injuries.
Joe Flacco, Kareem Hunt, and Jerome Ford did an excellent job filling in for Watson and Chubb. But the Browns’ defense led by their secondary was one of the main reasons for their success in 2023.
Cleveland finished the 2023 campaign, ranked first in passing yards per game allowed (164.7), as they have one of the best cornerback groups in the NFL with Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome II.
However, Newsome’s name has been floated around in trade rumors this offseason as he’s in the fourth year of his rookie contract and eligible for an extension after this season. His fellow teammate, Denzel Ward, reportedly gave his thoughts and wants the Browns to keep this group together.
As for Newsome, the 23-year-old isn’t worried about the trade rumors and knows what he brings to the organization.
“I feel like I'm comfortable here,” Newsome said (h/t Camryn Justice of WEWS). “I feel like AB and the ownership and all my coaches know what I'm capable of, they know what I bring to this team..being one of those glue guys..I feel like they know my value."
The former first-round pick is coming off a solid 2023 season, posting 49 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, and two interceptions (a defensive touchdown).
Newsome also had a 56.7 completion percentage allowed on targets, a 74.8 pass rating allowed when targeted, and only gave up two receiving touchdowns.
It’s not crazy to have three quality starting cornerbacks on your roster, especially playing in a conference that has Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, etc.
For the Browns to compete in the AFC North, much of their success will hinge on their defense as it's hard to trust the healthy of Watson.
That said, Cleveland should look to hold onto Newsome and see what this cornerback group can do over the next couple of years. The Browns are long shots to win the AFC North (+500 on FanDuel Sportsbook), but if the defense shows up like last season, they could be a sleeper to watch out for.
