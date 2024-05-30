Browns Veteran Speaks Out Against Proposed Offseason Change
As OTAs continue on across the league, this week brought news the NFL Players Association is seeking a change to the offseason workouts schedule. The NFLPA is proposing canceling OTAs and minicamps in favor of a longer training camp that could begin around mid-June, moving this ramp-up period a full month-plus from its usual start time.
The reaction to this has been split, but count Cleveland Browns veteran Shelby Harris as an opponent to the possible change.
In a post on Twitter/X, Harris called out the reporting of the proposal. He said, "I'm so confused how they are trying to twist this into saying players want to start camp the end of June [upside down smile emoji] nobody wants anything to do with this change."
So Harris appears to be claiming most players aren't on board with this proposal, despite its origin being pegged to the NFLPA.
Perhaps it's the elected representatives of the Players Association making this push, while those that don't actively participate are now being lumped in with the group who's campaigning for this overhaul. Or this is possibly an effort by the NFLPA to get owners to make some extra concessions while there's rumors of an 18th game being looked at for future schedules.
Whatever the cause of this proposal, it's obvious not everyone is on board. Harris seems to even think most of his NFL brothers don't want this, so there's a divide that must be worked out.
It's no surprise to see an experienced player like Harris upset with this potential change. This would eliminate a key part of the summer where veterans get away from football by spending time with their families and/or going on vacations.
Going straight into training camp and bypassing the voluntary spring workouts would also set the stage for possibly more injuries, as guys wouldn't be ramping up to that workload in a controlled, less-intense setting like OTAs.
Perhaps players like Harris speaking out will lead to some revisions in this plan before it's officially put on the table.
