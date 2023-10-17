Browns vs. Colts Week 7 Broadcast Crew Revealed
CBS doesn't have the A-team on the call for the Browns-Colts matchup.
The Cleveland Browns will look to keep their positive momentum going with a second straight win in Week 7. They're set to head on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in a contest that's expected to be surprisingly close.
Though kickoff is days away, fans are already wondering about the Week 7 broadcast. The good news is we already know who will be on the call for this week's Browns game.
Who is Calling the Browns vs. Colts Week 7 Game?
Cleveland vs. Indianapolis will be broadcast on CBS in Week 7. Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (color commentary) are slated to call the game, while Aditi Kinkhabwala is providing coverage from the sidelines.
Dedes is a familiar voice to sports fans. He not only calls NFL and college basketball games for CBS, but also contributes to Turner Sports' NBA broadcasts as well. The New Jersey native previously served as radio play-by-play man for both Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks as well.
Archuleta enjoyed a successful seven-year career in the NFL as a safety for St. Louis, Washington and Chicago. He then transitioned to the broadcast booth and joined CBS in 2013, where he's provided in-game NFL analysis.
This crew will have no shortage of things to talk about when it comes to these two teams. Both squads are currently dealing with major shoulder injuries at quarterback, as Deshaun Watson remains on the mend, while the latest rumblings say Colts rookie Anthony Richardson could require surgery and possibly miss the rest of the 2023 season.
The uncertainty around Watson could make this matchup a true battle of the backups with Gardner Minshew already starting for Indy and P.J. Walker possibly joining him. Walker helped Cleveland gut out a close 19-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, which solidifies him as the Browns' top backup choice if Watson misses any more time.
