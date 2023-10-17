5 Browns Injuries That Could Impact Week 7 Game
The Browns are dealing with a number of injured players heading into Week 7, including their quarterback.
The Cleveland Browns are rightfully receiving recognition for their Week 6 win over the San Francisco 49ers. While detractors are pointing to the 49ers' injury losses on Sunday, they're forgetting the fact the Browns had several key contributors also out or banged up during the contest.
All eyes will be on the health of quarterback Deshaun Watson heading into Week 7, but he's far from the only one nursing an ailment right now. With that in mind, here are the injuries that could impact Cleveland this Sunday.
Browns Injuries to Monitor Ahead of Week 7
1. QB Deshaun Watson
Let's start with the obvious here.
Watson was forced to miss his second straight game in Week 6 while he nurses a shoulder injury that's impacting his ability to throw the football. Cleveland has made it clear the QB needs to be 100% pain-free and comfortable before putting him out on the field.
That's led to conflicting reports on when the former Pro Bowler will play again, with sources on one side saying it could be several weeks, while other sources say he may be back as soon as Week 7 to face the Indianapolis Colts.
The good news is that the Browns appear to have found their backup in case Watson continues to need more time. Veteran P.J. Walker filled in this past Sunday and made enough plays to keep a win within reach. Was he stellar? Absolutely not. But it was a nice effort on short notice, and it leaves plenty of room to get better moving forward.
The QB room is at a point where Watson missing another game(s) wouldn't completely derail a week, which is a major improvement from where Cleveland was before the bye.