Browns vs. Seahawks Opening Odds Clearly Impacted by Deshaun Watson Injury
Browns vs Seahawks Week 8 odds have been released, and they send a clear message about Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland Browns fans hoped Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury drama was finally behind everyone after he drew the start in Week 7. That dream came crashing down in the first quarter, however, as Watson was sent to the bench after an early hit.
The Browns went on to win the game over the Indianapolis Colts, though only just barely. With Watson's status once again a mystery, oddsmakers are pessimistic about Cleveland notching another victory in Week 8.
DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Browns as 2.5-point road underdogs against the Seahawks on Sunday. Cleveland is also +155 on the moneyline ahead of this clash at Lumen Field.
It's a bit surprising to see Kevin Stefanski's team being slightly slept on in this one. Seattle's been a bit unpredictable during the 2023 season, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the opener before beating the Detroit Lions the very next week.
Coming out of there, the Seahawks haven't looked particularly strong, either. They were lifeless against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals, losing 17-13, and managed just 20 points against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday.
Geno Smith's play showcases the hot and cold nature of the Seattle' offense. He has the same number of games (2) with fewer than 115 passing yards as he does contests over 320. He's also coming into this matchup struggling with his decision-making, as evidenced by his by four total turnovers (3 INTs, 1 fumble) over the last two games.
While the Browns' QB situation is an even bigger question mark, their top-rated defense (No. 1 in DVOA) gives them a chance to win in any given week. Holding opponents to the fewest yards per game in the league and creating eight turnovers in just six games, Cleveland has the personnel to cause more struggles for Smith and co.
Meanwhile, the Browns' offense smartly pivoted away from the passing attack in Week 7 and leaned on the run, to great results. The team's RBs combined for 130 yards and three touchdowns against the Colts, keeping this unit afloat despite Watson's injury.
The reliability of Cleveland's defense, combined with some positive offensive momentum, primes the Browns for the upset in Week 8.
