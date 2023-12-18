Browns vs. Texans Week 16 Opening Odds Prove Browns Are Still Underrated
Oddsmakers expect a tight loss for Cleveland
By Joe Summers
The Browns have two straight wins with Joe Flacco under center, putting themselves in control of a Wild Card spot heading into Houston for a Week 16 showdown with the Texans.
Houston beat Tennessee without C.J. Stroud on Sunday behind a strong defensive performance, though the Texans are just 3-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last eight games.
Opening odds predict a close game that the Browns narrowly lose. Find out below how oddsmakers expect the critical matchup to go.
Browns vs. Texans Week 16 Opening Odds
Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point road underdog with +120 moneyline odds and a total set at 42.5, implying a low-scoring affair propelled by two strong defenses.
The Browns are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last seven games overall but just 1-5-1 ATS in their previous seven on the road. We don't yet know if Stroud will play and we'll monitor his status throughout the week. The Texans scored just 19 points with Case Keenum manning the offense, potentially giving Cleveland an edge.
Whether Stroud plays or not, the under is 4-1 in the Texans' previous five contests. That doesn't automatically mean the score will go under though, as the over has hit in seven straight Browns' road games.
This game could have massive playoff ramifications in the AFC, so expect both teams to put their best foot forward.
Cleveland could still technically win the AFC North, but they'll likely be playing to secure a Wild Card spot. Their playoff odds are strong, but a loss here would suddenly put them in a much more precarious spot. And Houston is one of those teams that might be gunning for Cleveland's Wild Card position.
Houston ranks third among the three 8-win teams in the AFC South, and their poor tiebreakers mean that they need to do an awful lot of winning down the stretch if they want to see any postseason action.
If the Browns win, they'll enter Week 17 against the Jets with an opportunity to potentially clinch a playoff spot.
