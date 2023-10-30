Browns Week 8 Studs & Duds: P.J. Walker Turnover Leads to Late Loss
• Pierre Strong needs the ball more
• David Njoku is a beast
• P.J. Walker has to take better care of the ball
By Randy Gurzi
In Week 8, the Cleveland Browns took the field in the Pacific Northwest as they were taking on the Seattle Seahawks with a two-game winning streak on the line.
They nearly made it three in a row, even leading 24-20 with two minutes to go and possession of the ball. Unfortunately, things fell apart when P.J. Walker was picked off and Jaxon Smith-Njigba wound up scoring a game-winning touchdown from nine yards out.
Despite the loss, there were plenty of players who stood out and we highlight them in this week's studs and duds.
Browns Stud: Pierre Strong, Running Back
For whatever reason, the Browns continue to utilize every running back more often than Pierre Strong. But whenever the ball does come his way, he delivers.
Strong had a 40-yard run in Week 4 against the Ravens and entered this one with 102 yards on 21 attempts with a touchdown. Even with Jerome Ford banged up, Strong was the third back to see the field but he then set up their first touchdown.
P.J. Walker hit him on a screen pass, which was the first reception of the year for Strong, and he took off for 41 yards. He was finally pushed out of bounds by Riq Woolen at the 18-yard line.
On the next play, Kevin Stefanski dialed up a confusing screen where Strong and Elijah Moore both looked as though they were targets on the play. Then, Walker hit David Njoku who scored from 18 yards out.
That made it 14-7 and gave Cleveland some life, and was all set up by the explosiveness Strong brings to the table.
He finished the day with 41 yards on 10 rushing attempts to go along with 41 yards on his only reception. Not a bad day at all, but he should have gotten the ball more.