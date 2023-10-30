Browns Week 8 Studs & Duds: P.J. Walker Turnover Leads to Late Loss
• Pierre Strong needs the ball more
• David Njoku is a beast
• P.J. Walker has to take better care of the ball
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: David Njoku, Tight End
David Njoku just continues to impress.
The veteran tight end was widely praised for taking the field just a couple of days after suffering burns to his hands and face prior to their game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Cleveland was able to score a huge (and unexpected) win that weekend and they carried that momentum into Indianapolis last week where they walked out with another one-score victory.
This weekend, it looked as though they were finally going to be handed a defeat and it could have been bad. The offense was turning the ball over and the defense had no answers for the Seahawks ground game — or Tyler Lockett.
Despite this, Njoku was again out there giving it his all. He broke the 14-0 tie when he caught a pass in the middle of the field and evaded two defenders while scoring his first touchdown of the year. The play was impressive on its own but even more so when you noticed he slid across the top of a defender into the end zone.
In the second half, he again made a huge play when he took another short pass from P.J. Walker and broke free for a 41-yard gain. Devon Witherspoon chased him down but it still set up a tying field goal.
Njoku was second on the team with four receptions for 77 yards.