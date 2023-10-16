Browns Wildly Disrespected With Super Bowl Odds Falling After Win Over 49ers
The Browns overcame the undefeated 49ers, but their Super Bowl odds fell. Is it their stellar defense, their early peak or the imminent recovery of Deshaun Watson causing this?
The Cleveland Browns pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season on Sunday, beating the undefeated San Francisco 49ers and doing it without their starting quarterback.
But of course, as is always the case, the Browns still can't get any respect. Not only did their odds to win the Super Bowl not get any better, they actually somehow got worse.
Browns Super Bowl Odds
Cleveland now has +3000 odds to win the Super Bowl, ranking No. 12 in the NFL. Those have shifted from +2800 last week, suggesting that the Browns are now somehow less of a Super Bowl contender than they were last week.
What are some reasons the odds may have fallen?
The defense is too good: The Cleveland defense remains, statistically, the absolute best in the NFL. This unit has been completely dominant, and all it needs is just remotely competent play from the offense to be able to win games. This unit just carried us to a win with P.J. Walker at quarterback against the Super Bowl favorites, for crying out loud.
Beating the 49ers is too impressive: Maybe people think the Browns are just peaking at the wrong time, y'know? Beating the undefeated Super Bowl favorites is great and all, but you're putting up that big a win in mid-October? What a waste. You only get a finite number of big wins every season and using one up before Halloween must mean that we get one fewer big win down the stretch.
Deshaun Watson is only going to get healthier: Was P.J. Walker’s 192 yards with 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions the secret to Cleveland's victory? Many are saying yes. And the Browns are going to totally ruin that momentum by getting Deshaun Watson back once he heals up. Is Watson going to be capable of posting a passer rating as low as 45.2 like Walker did? Maybe not — he's never done that in a single game in his career. And if Watson can't put up a stat line like Walker, how can we be expected to keep winning?
But at the end of the day, maybe this disrespect is a good thing. It does mean that a Cleveland Super Bowl bet pays out 30-to-1. And it's even sweeter if you're a new DraftKings user. Sign up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below and you'll unlock a guaranteed $200 bonus which pays out instantly.
So if you bet $5 on the Browns to win the Super Bowl, you immediately get your full $200 bonus. Then if they do win the Super Bowl, you also get the usual $150 cash winnings paid out on the bet as usual. This offer (and these long odds) won't be around forever though, so sign up now to cash in before it's too late!
