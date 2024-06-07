Browns Working Out Versatile Undrafted Offensive Lineman
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up OTAs this week and will be getting ready for mandatory minicamp next week. However, before they take the practice field next week, the team is still doing its due diligence to find talent for their 90-man roster.
NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on Friday that the Browns are working out undrafted free-agent offensive lineman William Barnes. Barnes recently wrapped up his five-year collegiate career at the University of North Carolina.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman started in 22 out of 49 games with the Tar Heels. Barnes has the versatility to play across the offensive line as he took snaps at right guard, right tackle, left guard, and left tackle.
Barnes didn’t necessarily perform well playing at any of those positions according to advanced metrics, but that type of versatility is good to have on the 90-man roster during training camp.
The Browns made a few moves on the offensive line this season, which included drafting Zak Zinter in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, signing undrafted free agents (Lorenzo Thompson and Javion Cohen), and adding some veterans.
If Barnes performs well at his workout today, the Browns would have to release someone off the 90-man roster to sign the former UNC Tar Heel offensive lineman. However, he would have an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, let alone the practice squad.
