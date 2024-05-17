Cade York Inches Closer to Reclaiming Browns Job With Latest Move
The Cleveland Browns, just like the other 31 teams in the NFL, are preparing for the 2024 season. They had rookie minicamps take place from May 10-12, with OTAs next on the slate.
Cleveland's organized team activity dates are May 21-23, May 28-30, and June 3-6. With the chance to get a first glimpse of the whole roster on the horizon, the Browns decided to make some moves, making things easier for kicker Cade York.
Browns News: Kicker Lucas Havrisik Was Waived By Cleveland
Per Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal/Gannett Ohio, the Browns parted ways with kicker Lucas Havrisik after they claimed OT Kellen Diesch and signed WR Jalen Camp.
Havrisik being released now only leaves kickers Dustin Hopkins and Cade York on the roster. It's been an up-and-down road for York with the Browns.
York was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by Cleveland and was the starting kicker for that campaign. He went 24-of-32 on field goal attempts, as well as 35-of-37 on extra-point attempts.
The LSU product finished 2022 with Browns rookie records in points (107) and PATs (35) while knocking through a 58-yard game-winning kick against the Carolina Panthers in his debut in Week 1.
After a solid start to his career, York struggled in the preseason of the 2023 season, which led to the team losing faith in him.
Cleveland ended up trading with the Los Angeles Chargers to acquire Hopkins. In 15 games with the Browns, Hopkins was 33-of-36 on field-goal attempts and went 24-of-26 on extra-point kicks.
Despite his solid campaign, the Browns decided to re-sign York to a one-year deal in March.
That addition of York showcases they still have faith in his talent. The Browns releasing Havrisik made the pathway for York to regain the starting job that much easier.
More Browns news and rumors: