Cavaliers Must Sign 5-Time All-Star Eyeing NBA Return
After a sub-.500 start to the 2023-24 season, it'd be in the Cavaliers' best interest to try signing free-agent PG John Wall.
The 2023-24 NBA season didn't begin as Cleveland Cavaliers fans had hoped with their team posting a 4-6 record through the first 10 games. Considering how the Cavs were 8-2 at this point last season, the fired-up fanbase has every right to be frustrated with how things are unfolding.
While there are several reasons behind Cleveland's struggles, its bench is one of the most glaring issues. After all, the Cavaliers' backup players are averaging the seventh-fewest points and sixth-fewest assists with the second-worst plus/minus rating.
No one would blame general manager Mike Gansey if he shook up the roster with a trade, but he might not need to do something so drastic. After all, one intriguing free-agent option could be exactly what Cleveland needs to turn things around.
Cavaliers Roster Rumors
BasketNews reports that free-agent point guard John Wall is focused on a potential NBA return. The five-time All-Star is currently in Australia spending time with the South East Melbourne Phoenix — a team that he co-owns — as he attempts to get back to the Association.
Wall told the Australian media that the plan is to keep working out with the Phoenix until an NBA team comes calling.
""If I still have the hunger and desire to be [in the NBA], I'll continue to chase my dream to get back in. It's just being patient, staying ready, and just letting God do his work, and being ready whenever your name is called.""- John Wall
If the 33-year-old playmaker doesn't have an opportunity to return to the United States, he hasn't ruled out suiting up for South East Melbourne, adding that the organization already has a jersey with his college number (11) on it.
Nevertheless, Wall won't need to worry about playing in the NBL if Gansey gives him a call. Even though he's no longer a perennial All-Star, the ex-Kentucky Wildcat still averaged a respectable 11.4 points and 5.2 assists across 34 games (3 starts) with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022-23.
And even if an injury-plagued career has played a role in his offensive numbers dropping, advanced stats reveal that Wall is still a solid contributor. He averaged 25.0 points and 11.5 assists per 100 possessions with the Clippers — only slightly down from his career averages of 26.9 and 12.7, respectively.
On top of that, Wall isn't exactly a stranger to the Cavs. The veteran guard was spotted practicing with some Cleveland players back in August in a video posted to Emoni Bates' Instagram reels. Chances are if they were willing to play some pick-up hoops with him then, they'd be open to him officially joining the team.
