Cavaliers Receive Good News on Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers get a nice update regarding Donovan Mitchell.
The NBA playoffs are just a few weeks away and teams around the association are looking to get healthy.
The Cleveland Cavaliers hope to get some of their best players back and got some good news regarding their best playmaker.
Per Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal and USAToday, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell participated in the team's shootaround on Mar. 29. This is a sign that Mitchell is gearing up for a return.
Cavaliers News: Donovan Mitchell is Close to Returning
The former Louisville standout has been sidelined for over a week with a nasal fracture. He suffered this injury on Mar. 19 against the Houston Rockets and underwent surgery to fix the problem.
Prior to the nasal fracture, Mitchell missed seven straight games with a left knee bruise, in which he received a platelet-rich plasma injection.
Getting Mitchell back would give the Cavs a massive boost. Cleveland is currently 44-29 and sit as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The five-time All-Star is averaging 27.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game during the 2023-24 campaign.
The Cavs are listing Mitchell as questionable for the Mar. 29 contest against the Philadelphia 76ers so it means he's close to suiting up. Mitchell will have to play with a mask on to protect his nose but that won't affect his play.
