Cavs Championship Odds Take Big Hit as Injuries Pile Up
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hit with a new wave of injuries, causing oddsmakers to lose trust in their title hopes.
By Cem Yolbulan
It seems like a lifetime ago that the Cleveland Cavaliers were the hottest team in the league with the best defensive rating and an inside track to get the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, with only a month left in the regular season, the Cavs are once again hobbled by injuries and losing momentum.
Already missing their star defender Evan Mobley, the Cleveland Cavaliers also lost Donovan Mitchell to injury in their game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Not only did the All-Star guard fracture his nose, but he also suffered a setback on his knee, which will keep him out for at least a week.
Cavaliers News: Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley Still Out With Injuries
This has been par for the course for Cleveland all season. All of their core starters suffered significant injuries except for Jarrett Allen. The fact that the Cavs are still 43-25 and third place in the Eastern Conference is a huge success that head coach JB Bickerstaff deserves a lot of credit for.
However, the oddsmakers don't believe in Cleveland's title hopes anymore. Only a few weeks ago, the Cavs had the seventh-best championship odds (+2200) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Now, they are tied in tenth place with +3400 odds. They are behind Eastern Conference rivals like the Celtics, Bucks, and the Heat, and tied with the Knicks.
Considering that both Mitchell and Mobley are expected to return for the playoffs, Cleveland still has a chance to make a deep postseason run. It is of utmost importance, however, that they don't fall to fourth in the conference. That would set up a potential second-round matchup with the title favorites, the Boston Celtics.
