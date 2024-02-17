Cavaliers Severely Disrespected in 2024 NBA Championship Odds
Despite being the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still underestimated by oddsmakers.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the hottest team in the NBA in 2024. In 21 games since January 1st, they have the best record in the league with 18-3. They have the best defensive rating and the fifth-best offense in the league in that time frame.
They also finally have their core four together. After extended absences of two of their stars Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, the Cavs are finally whole. They are 2.5 games ahead of third place heading into the All-Star break and look like a good bet to have home-court advantage in the playoffs.
Yet, they are still not taken seriously by the oddsmakers. On FanDuel Sportsbook, Cleveland is given the seventh-best chance (+2200) to win the NBA championship this season. The Cavaliers' odds are behind their Eastern Conference foes the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the New York Knicks.
2023-24 NBA Championship Odds
The main reason behind this disrespect is the Cavaliers' disappointing performance in the 2023 playoffs. Despite having a home-court advantage against the New York Knicks last season, the Cavs were dispatched 4-1.
However, this is a different Cleveland team. They addressed the issues that plagued them last year. They lacked enough shooting and spacing around their four stars and failed to find a consistent fifth starter. Now, they have the likes of Max Strus, Georges Niang, and Sam Merrill, who are all threats from the outside.
Plus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are improved players. They are unlikely to be bullied in the interior like they were against the Knicks last season.
The Sixers and the Bucks have a plethora of issues they need to solve ahead of the postseason. No one in the East except for the Boston Celtics should scare the Cavaliers. If the Cavs get lucky and the bracket breaks favorably for them, they are as good a bet to make the NBA Finals as any team outside of Boston.
