Cavs Fans Should Be Terrified By Latest Comments From Team President
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a huge decision on Thursday when they announced the firing of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. This was seen as the first of many sweeping changes in Cleveland this offseason. However, it turns out the front office is more than happy to maintain the status quo.
General manager Koby Altman addressed the media on Friday and his remarks should leave Cavs fans concerned about what the immediate future holds.
Cavs GM Koby Altman Makes Shocking Statement About the Roster
When asked about the fit of the roster and potential changes, Altman denied that this team needs to switch things up. Instead, he claimed that because the team made the conference semifinals, that means that things are on the right track.
This is a ridiculous perspective to have for a variety of reasons, but it's especially egregious after making a "major change" of firing your head coach a day ago.
First of all, the Cavs tanked the last game of the season so that they get a favorable matchup against the Orlando Magic. Then they barely beat them in seven games. Then injuries hit and they lost to the Celtics in five games. This came on the heels of a disastrous first-round loss to the New York Knicks a season ago.
At no point since the Donovan Mitchell trade two years ago did this team look like a surefire championship contender. The ceiling seemed like a second-round exit and that's where we are right now.
Does that sound like a successful team worth keeping around?
It is clear that the Darius Garland-Donovan Mitchell pairing in the backcourt and the Jarrett Allen-Evan Mobley duo in the frontcourt are not working. Allen and Mobley both play better without the other because their best position is at center. Garland and Mitchell create too much defensive liability to overcome.
This team has no reliable wings. No other team in the league has a four-man core of two undersized guards and two centers. The NBA is dominated by forward-sized offensive creators like Luka Doncic, Anthony Edward, Jayson Tatum, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Cavs have no one who can guard any of these players.
It is very obvious that the team needs to find two-way wings and balance out the roster. The fact that Altman thinks the current construction is a working formula is deeply concerning for what is to come in the offseason.